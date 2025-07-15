Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$1.49.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Logan Energy
Logan Energy Stock Up 3.0%
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- New Catalyst Sends Joby Stock to 52-Week Highs
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analysts Upgrade Roku Stock: Can It Deliver and Go Beyond?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Shield Your Portfolio From Aug. 1 Tariffs With This Low-Vol ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.