Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$1.49.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Logan Energy

Logan Energy Stock Up 3.0%

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.68. 256,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.98 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. Logan Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.