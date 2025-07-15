Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 1,461 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a market cap of $265.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

