Larson Financial Group LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,713,000 after acquiring an additional 351,384 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,645 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,688,000 after acquiring an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,723,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.