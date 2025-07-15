Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 662 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $713.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.55. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

