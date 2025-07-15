United Community Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Community Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of United Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,610,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $630.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.05 and its 200 day moving average is $584.71. The firm has a market cap of $631.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

