BluePointe Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

ICE opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

