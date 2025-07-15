First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $243.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

