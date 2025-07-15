LRI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 113,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.1% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.