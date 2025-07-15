ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $670.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $678.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $627.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

