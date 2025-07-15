BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.94. The company has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

