Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8,350.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 6.0% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

