Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%
IVV stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $630.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.71. The stock has a market cap of $631.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
