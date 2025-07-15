Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $630.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.71. The stock has a market cap of $631.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.