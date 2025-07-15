Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 491,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

