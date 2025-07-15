Penney Financial LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Penney Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 225,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 973,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 113,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

