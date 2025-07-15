Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.71% of GE Vernova worth $591,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $354.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.29.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE GEV opened at $554.96 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $559.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.73.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

