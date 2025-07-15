Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,021,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

