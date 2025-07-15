iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $60,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,393,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

