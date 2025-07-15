Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 770 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

