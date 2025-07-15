Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

