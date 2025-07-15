Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.37.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.84. The stock has a market cap of $643.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $241.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

