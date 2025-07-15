Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after acquiring an additional 432,423 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.56. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

