Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases Shares of 5,924 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

