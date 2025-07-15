Head to Head Review: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) vs. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $4.64 million 3,304.53 -$300.08 million ($1.99) -24.32 Motorola Solutions $10.96 billion 6.30 $1.58 billion $11.98 34.51

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Motorola Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 3 5 0 2.63 Motorola Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $45.34, indicating a potential downside of 6.33%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $513.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. Given Motorola Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -7,033.22% -23.56% -13.79% Motorola Solutions 18.67% 160.93% 15.84%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats AST SpaceMobile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed video cameras, and accessories; communications network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services to government, public safety, and commercial communications networks. It serves hospitality; manufacturing; military and defence; public safety; mining; oil and gas; transportation and logistics; utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

