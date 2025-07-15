Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

