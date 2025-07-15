Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

