Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23,627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.61. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

