Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.9% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

