Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

