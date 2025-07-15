Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

