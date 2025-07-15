Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $230.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $233.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

