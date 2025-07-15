Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,811,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 26,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

