The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 837,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 201,752 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $93.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

