Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 99,315 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

