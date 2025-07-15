RLX Technology (RLX) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RLX Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

RLX Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RLX Technology pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 72.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 21.38% 4.05% 3.85% RLX Technology Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RLX Technology has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology’s rivals have a beta of -0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.7% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $376.55 million $75.60 million 39.25 RLX Technology Competitors $2.73 billion $103.51 million 4.38

RLX Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology. RLX Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RLX Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 RLX Technology Competitors 117 913 998 28 2.46

RLX Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 21.01%. Given RLX Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

RLX Technology rivals beat RLX Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

