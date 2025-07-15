Reviewing COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) & Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COSCO SHIPPING and Nordic American Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nordic American Tankers 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nordic American Tankers has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than COSCO SHIPPING.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Nordic American Tankers pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nordic American Tankers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Nordic American Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING $32.53 billion 0.84 $6.84 billion N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers $327.12 million 1.74 $46.64 million $0.22 12.25

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tankers.

Volatility & Risk

COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers 20.72% 9.00% 5.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats COSCO SHIPPING on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

