Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $31,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

