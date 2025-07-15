Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,348 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $130.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.