SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 393 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.