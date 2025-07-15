Head to Head Analysis: Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 1 0 0 1.33 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 21.36%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.56% 8.83% 3.73% Willamette Valley Vineyards -2.31% -3.44% -0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Willamette Valley Vineyards”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion 0.74 $177.04 million $0.94 13.12 Willamette Valley Vineyards $39.78 million 0.65 -$120,000.00 ($0.51) -10.21

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma, Pere Ami, and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products through direct sales at the retail locations; mailing lists; and distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.