PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

