PAX Financial Group LLC Has $687,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.