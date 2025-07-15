Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,853,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $50.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.