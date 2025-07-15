Whittier Trust Co. Has $35.91 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $197.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

