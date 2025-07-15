Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $49,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $211,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

