Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,677 shares of company stock valued at $168,692,614. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 2.0%

TDG stock opened at $1,574.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,376.68. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,574.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.80.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

