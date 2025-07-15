Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. New Street Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.98.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

