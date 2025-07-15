Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Future You Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Future You Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Future You Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Future You Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.