Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $308.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $309.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

