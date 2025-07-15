Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.6%

Realty Income stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

