Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.